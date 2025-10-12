Giants’ former top-10 draft bust listed as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline

The New York Giants could be getting ready to move on from a former top-10 pick. The Giants selected Evan Neal seventh overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, but after three seasons of poor play, New York seems ready to move on.

Evan Neal among Giants trade candidates

Adam Schefter of ESPN recently listed trade deadline candidates around the NFL. For the New York Giants, he listed three trade candidates: QB Russell Wilson, OL Evan Neal, and RB Devin Singletary.

Wilson and Singletary are veterans who have had their starting jobs overtaken by younger players.

Neal, however, is in the final year of his rookie contract but has been completely phased out of the lineup due to his poor performances.

The Giants tried to transition Neal inside to guard this summer. It seemed to be yielding positive returns early, but Neal’s disappointing preseason performances thwarted his opportunity to start at right guard this season.

Neal has been a healthy inactive for every game this season. The Giants don’t seem to be interested in playing Neal, so they could instead look to find a trade partner and take what they can get for the former top-10 pick.

Whether or not Neal has a legitimate trade market remains to be seen. But the Giants, uninterested in putting Neal in the lineup, would likely jump at an opportunity to trade him away.