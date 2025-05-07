Giants’ former 5th round running back has run out of time to save his job

For some NFL players, opportunity slips away before they ever get the chance to prove they belonged.

That might be the unfortunate truth for Eric Gray, whose window with the New York Giants is closing fast.

With the addition of Cam Skattebo, the Giants’ backfield suddenly feels like a packed elevator—there’s simply not room for everyone.

Cam Skattebo adds more firepower to the mix

New York’s selection of Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo in the 2025 NFL Draft wasn’t just about adding depth—it was about adding impact.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Skattebo is a bruising, three-down back with soft hands and a relentless running style that feels tailor-made for the NFC East.

His presence, alongside last year’s surprise performer Tyrone Tracy, instantly gave the Giants a youthful 1-2 punch for the future.

Throw in veteran Devin Singletary for experience and you’ve got a room that’s already well-stocked with talent and versatility.

Eric Gray hasn’t proven he belongs

Unfortunately for Gray, a former fifth-round pick in 2023, the numbers just don’t justify keeping him on the roster.

In two seasons, the Oklahoma product has only managed 79 rushing yards, with two fumbles and no touchdowns to his name.

He ran the ball just 14 times last season, producing 31 yards at a meager 2.2 yards per carry.

His receiving production has been minimal, totaling 104 career yards—hardly enough to argue for a larger role moving forward.

Limited traits leave little upside

Gray lacks the burst or change-of-direction skills that could help him stand out in a now-crowded backfield rotation.

He doesn’t offer elite speed, breakaway potential, or the kind of contact balance that teams covet in rotational backs.

There’s no special-teams anchor role waiting for him, and with younger, more dynamic players emerging, the writing feels etched in stone.

Skattebo and Tracy both offer more upside in today’s evolving NFL, which increasingly values multi-dimensional backs who can catch.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Too many mouths to feed, too few carries to share

The Giants are expected to emphasize the ground game in 2025 while quarterback Jaxson Dart develops behind the scenes.

But even in a run-heavy scheme, four running backs is often one too many—especially when one doesn’t bring special traits.

Singletary gives the group stability. Tracy adds burst and home-run ability. Skattebo brings power and vision between the tackles.

There’s no clear path for Gray, and that usually spells the end of the line for fringe contributors in year three.

Popular Reading:

Giants’ ‘rookie to watch’ could have an explosive 2025 season