Giants’ former 3rd round pick just got buried on the cornerback depth chart

The New York Giants have been rebuilding their defense piece by piece, hoping to finally solidify a secondary that has struggled with consistency.

They took a major swing this offseason by handing veteran corner Paulson Adebo a three-year, $54 million deal to anchor their defense.

But every move creates ripple effects — and for one young defensive back, the water is getting choppy.

A high-priced veteran changes the cornerback dynamic

Paul Adebo’s deal includes $38.5 million guaranteed, so there’s no question about his role — he’ll be the CB1 from day one.

The Giants are betting big that Adebo can bounce back from the leg injury that limited him to just 436 snaps in 2024.

Despite the injury, Adebo still held opposing quarterbacks to 428 yards and one touchdown, collecting three picks and seven breakups.

When healthy, his 2023 production tells the full story — 11 pass deflections, four interceptions, and a physical, high-IQ brand of coverage.

But it’s not just about what he brings on the field. Adebo’s presence also gives Deonte Banks a clearer developmental path.

Deonte Banks shifts to a better-fit CB2 role

The Giants drafted Banks in the first round, hoping he would eventually be the anchor of their secondary.

He’s shown flashes through his first two seasons, but the inconsistency has been glaring — especially against elite receivers.

Sliding him into the CB2 role, where he’ll face less pressure and less elite opposition, could unlock his full potential.

He’s long, athletic, and competitive — and now he gets to grow alongside a steady veteran who can help elevate his game.

Cor’Dale Flott faces a different reality in year four

The ripple effect of signing Adebo sends Cor’Dale Flott, a former third-round pick, tumbling down the depth chart.

Flott played 666 snaps in 2024, mostly on the outside, and held his own with just 347 yards and one touchdown allowed.

He added one interception and four pass breakups, but his 15.5% missed tackle rate was a weakness the Giants noticed.

Now entering his contract year, Flott finds himself in a new role — not as a starter, but as a vital insurance policy.

A role player with real value

The Giants haven’t been blessed with injury luck in the secondary — and that’s where Flott’s value really shines.

He’s played both outside and inside, giving defensive coordinator Shane Bowen much-needed flexibility.

Second-year corner Andru Phillips is expected to play a big role in the slot, but if he goes down, Flott can fill in.

It’s not the spotlight Flott probably envisioned, but it’s a role that could turn into something bigger as the season unfolds.

