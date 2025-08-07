Giants’ former 1st-round bust is being given a chance to win back a starting job

The New York Giants are hopeful that former first-round pick Evan Neal can turn his career around.

After being selected seventh overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Neal has failed to live up to expectations. He has made 27 starts over the last three seasons, but has consistently graded out as one of the worst offensive linemen in the NFL during that time.

Now, entering the 2025 season, Neal is making a crucial change: he is transitioning from right tackle to guard.

Giants GM confirms Evan Neal is competing for a starting job

This summer at training camp, Neal has competed at both left guard and right guard. As the summer went on, and as Neal stacked good practices in a row, he began to earn first-team reps at right guard in place of Greg Van Roten.

This has led to speculation that there could be a competition between Neal and Van Roten for the starting right guard job.

Schoen confirmed that it is an open competition at right guard during his conversation with Dave Rothenberg and Jordan Raanan on ESPN Radio on Wednesday, stating that Neal has a chance to “win” the gig.

“Evan [Neal], if he doesn’t win the starting job, he’s a good depth piece out there,” Schoen said. “He’s done well at guard.”

The Giants are pleased with Neal’s development at guard to this point. While they are hopeful he can fight for and win the starting job, they seem comfortable viewing him as a depth piece now — something they couldn’t say last season.

Neal was a healthy scratch for several games during the early portion of the 2024 campaign.

However, despite how encouraged the Giants are by Neal’s progress, he has yet to put his skills to the test on a real field. That process will begin this Saturday as New York kicks off its preseason on the road in Buffalo against the Bills.