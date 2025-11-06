The New York Giants did not add a playmaker at the 2025 NFL trade deadline despite weeks of rumors and speculation suggesting they would.

Instead, they will turn their attention to the offseason, when they hope to make major upgrades to their offense to help set Jaxson Dart up for a big second season.

Giants select Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson in PFF 2026 mock draft

The Giants currently hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, per Tankathon. At that draft slot, the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus had them taking Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson.

“Tyson is carrying an 83.0 PFF receiving grade for the second season in a row. His tape oozes WR1 potential. He can run any route, give you yards after the catch and even provide spectacular toe-tapping, diving and one-handed grabs. He and Malik Nabers would be a top-tier combo,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At this year’s trade deadline, speculation surrounded the Giants as they reportedly explored the market for a wide receiver. Ultimately, however, they did not make a single trade, opting not to sacrifice future draft capital to bring in a playmaker this season.

Part of the rationale behind not making a mid-season trade was the Giants’ likelihood to be positioned to land a blue-chip wide receiver prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft — like Tyson.

Tyson is a blue-chip wide receiver

Tyson is among the best wide receivers in the nation this season. The 6-foot-2 wideout wins with physicality, quickness, and incredible ball skills.

This season, Tyson has totaled a Big 12-leading 57 receptions for 628 yards and eight touchdowns through just seven games — with several highlight-reel grabs along the way.

Tyson is building off a strong 2024 campaign in which he finished with 1,101 and 10 touchdowns on 75 receptions. Now stringing together his second dominant season in a row, Tyson will be a highly coveted prospect in the upcoming draft.

Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Tyson would pair nicely with Malik Nabers

The Giants will have plenty of needs to address on their roster this offseason, but wide receiver will be among the most crucial. Malik Nabers will maintain his status as the team’s No. 1 receiver regardless, but after suffering a torn ACL this season, Nabers could still be in recovery at the start of next season. Adding another dynamic playmaker would help alleviate that situation.

Opposite Nabers, though, the Giants need an upgrade. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has looked spectacular this season in spite of the dropped passes and lack of separation from his current group of playmakers.

Tyson (a former collegiate teammate of Giants RB Cam Skattebo) would give Dart another dependable target and elevate the ceiling of the Giants’ offense to new heights.