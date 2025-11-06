The New York Giants decided not to make any splashy moves at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, and honestly, that shouldn’t surprise anyone. General manager Joe Schoen reportedly made calls about several top-tier receivers, but once the asking prices started creeping toward first-round picks, the Giants wisely backed off.

For a team sitting near the bottom of the NFC standings, giving away premium draft capital just to patch short-term holes makes no sense. The Giants know their window isn’t open yet, and throwing away a top-10 pick for a quick fix would have been a massive mistake.

Instead, they’re positioning themselves to build the right way — through the draft, where cost-controlled talent and long-term upside are everything.

Eyeing the 2026 NFL Draft

If current projections hold, the Giants will likely pick in the top 10 again this spring. That’s familiar territory at this point, but it also puts them in an ideal spot to secure another offensive difference-maker. With rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart developing and Malik Nabers working back from an ACL tear, the next logical step is adding another legitimate receiving threat.

Two names stand out early in the scouting process — Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson and Ohio State’s Carnell Tate. Both bring size, athleticism, and refined skill sets that would immediately raise the ceiling of New York’s offense.

Jordyn Tyson brings versatility and polish

Tyson has been one of college football’s most efficient receivers this year, catching 57 passes for 628 yards and eight touchdowns through seven games. He’s reeled in 63.3% of his targets and shown the kind of route-running nuance that makes life easier for young quarterbacks.

At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Tyson blends physicality with precision. He spends about 25% of his snaps in the slot and the rest outside, giving him the flexibility to line up anywhere. He’s not just a highlight-reel guy — he’s a technician, with strong hands and a natural feel for space.

If the Giants want someone who can grow alongside Dart and move around the formation like a true modern receiver, Tyson fits the mold perfectly.

Carnell Tate offers dominant boundary ability

Then there’s Carnell Tate, the prototype outside receiver every team covets. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, he’s a physical route-runner who wins one-on-one battles and thrives on contested catches. Tate’s 84.8% reception rate this season speaks to his reliability, and his production — 711 yards and seven touchdowns on 46 targets — reflects elite efficiency.

Unlike Tyson, Tate spends over 90% of his snaps out wide. He’s a pure boundary weapon, the kind of player who can dictate coverage and make life easier for everyone else in the offense. Pairing him with Nabers, who’s more dynamic in space, would give the Giants one of the most explosive young receiver duos in football.

Building the right way

The Giants’ decision to stand pat at the deadline was less about inactivity and more about restraint. Schoen is clearly taking the long view — and with Nabers, Dart, and another high pick waiting in the wings, there’s finally a blueprint starting to take shape.

New York doesn’t need to chase quick fixes anymore. What they need is a vision — and a pair of elite young receivers could be the foundation of the next great Giants offense.

If the cards fall right, the 2026 draft will finally deliver that missing spark.