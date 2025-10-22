Giants finally add wide receiver help, sign shifty veteran to practice squad

The New York Giants are finally adding some talent at wide receiver after weeks of speculation following the season-ending injury to Malik Nabers. According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, the Giants are expected to sign veteran WR Ray-Ray McCloud to their practice squad.

“The Giants are signing WR Ray-Ray McCloud to the practice squad, physical pending, sources say,” Stapleton wrote on X. “McCloud was released by the Falcons yesterday.”

The Falcons cut McCloud on Tuesday afternoon. He signed with Atlanta in the 2024 offseason and totaled 62 receptions for 686 yards and one touchdown across 17 games and 13 starts last season.

McCloud had fallen out of favor with the Falcons’ coaching staff this season, however, and was a healthy scratch in the Falcons’ Week 6 win against the Buffalo Bills and Week 7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Now he will have an opportunity to turn things around with the Giants. Big Blue has been seeking reinforcements at the position for weeks and has had a rumored interest in trading for a big name ahead of the November 4th deadline.

Wan’Dale Robinson has been the Giants’ No. 1 receiver over the last two weeks with Darius Slayton sidelined. The team’s receiving corps features Robinson, Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Beaux Collins, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey — depth was needed.

McCloud gives the Giants depth at a critical position of need. The eight-year veteran has 98 games played and 25 career starts under his belt. The 2024 season was the best of his career but, for the most part, he has been a rotational depth piece.