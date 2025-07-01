Giants finalizing trade to send retired tight end to Miami Dolphins

The New York Giants are making a surprising trade. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Giants are finalizing a deal to trade TE Darren Waller to the Miami Dolphins.

Waller retired last offseason but, after a year off, is coming out of retirement to play for the Dolphins.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins are trading a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for a 2027 seventh-round pick and Waller.

Waller has agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins worth up to $5 million.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants traded for Waller in the 2023 offseason, sending a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders. He lasted just one season in New York before abruptly retiring.

In 2023, Waller totaled 52 receptions for 552 yards and one touchdown in 12 games with the Giants. He retired in the offseason, and the Giants promptly drafted his replacement in fourth-round pick Theo Johnson.

Now, Waller is shockingly coming out of retirement, putting his music career on hold, to play for the Dolphins.

Waller spoke on his retirement earlier this offseason, explaining on “The Side You Don’t See” podcast that he made his decision to walk away from the game in the middle of the Giants’ matchup against the Bills on Oct. 15, 2023.

“It was in the first quarter of the game,” Waller said. “We were running like this counter-lead running play, and I’m kind of like leading through the hole like I’m a fullback. And the play is working, but I sit down on the sideline after a drive where we ran it like three times and I’m like, ‘What the f–k am I doing with my life? I’m out here playing fullback. I don’t even want to do this sh– anymore.’”

After one year away from the game, Waller is making his return to the football field, and the Giants are getting a late-round draft pick in exchange for him.