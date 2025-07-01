Giants ‘unlikely’ to sign former superstar receiver

New York Giants fans have been buzzing with excitement over the last week following some intriguing comments from former superstar Odell Beckham Jr.

During an appearance on a panel at Fanatics Fest, Beckham was asked if he would re-sign with the Giants this offseason. His simple response, “I got you,” went viral on social media, leading fans to believe a reunion was on the horizon.

However, one insider believes such a reunion is unlikely to take place.

Giants reportedly “unlikely” to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

ESPN’s Giants insider Jordan Raanan recently answered some questions about the team on his podcast, “Breaking Big Blue,” and gave some insight on the Giants’ interest in reuniting with Beckham.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Odell Beckham Jr. made some comments at Fanatics Fest about maybe coming back to the Giants. I talked to people, there’s nothing brewing there,” Raanan said. “It’s unlikely to happen. I would not expect Odell Beckham Jr. to be a Giant again.

“Maybe somewhere along the line, he retires a one-day contract to retire a Giant… I don’t see, based on talking to people, that Odell Beckham coming back to the Giants this year is something that’s realistic and makes a ton of sense.”

Not only were Giants fans, but even some Giants players were engaged in the initial rumors surrounding Beckham. Several stars, such as Malik Nabers, Brian Burns, and rookie Abdul Carter, made comments on social media expressing their interest in Beckham donning the Blue and Red once more.

But ultimately, it doesn’t seem like Beckham will be back with Big Blue in 2025.

What could Beckham provide in 2025?

In 2024, Beckham was largely ineffective. He appeared in nine games with the Miami Dolphins, making zero starts and totaling only 55 yards on nine receptions.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If the Giants were to sign Beckham this summer, he would be unlikely to play a major role in the offense and could even be viewed as just a training camp body.

Adding depth is a crucial step in the summer. As training camp and preseason intensify, the Giants will want to be vigilant in adding more talent to their roster. Perhaps Beckham could become more of an option down the line.