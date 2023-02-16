Giants extend breakout WR Isaiah Hodgins, committing to his growth

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) runs with the ball against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the third quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have extended wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins following a breakout 2022 campaign. Big Blue claimed Hodgins off the waiver wire mid-way through the season and the second-year wideout immediately made an impact in their offense. Hodgins finished the regular season with 351 yards and 4 touchdowns in eight games, earning a spot on the team for the foreseeable future.

Giants extend breakout WR Isaiah Hodgins

Isaiah Hodgins has been officially re-signed by the New York Giants. Hodgins was set to become an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. The Giants will pay the minimum price to retain Hodgins for the upcoming 2023 season.

At only 24 years old, the future is bright for Isaiah Hodgins. New York will be rebuilding its receiving corps this offseason, but Hodgins will remain after earning a spot with the team through his breakout 2022 season. Down the final stretch of the season, Daniel Jones relied on Hodgins as his primary receiving threat.

Hodgins scored a touchdown in four of his last five regular season games before having the game of his life in the Wild Card Round. Against the Vikings, Isaiah Hodgins hauled in eight receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown en route to Big Blue’s first playoff victory in over a decade.

Isaiah Hodgins is BACK ?pic.twitter.com/ATp9LzNsMI — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 16, 2023

Isaiah Hodgins quickly rose up the Giants’ depth chart as a mid-season acquisition. The young wide receiver formerly of the Buffalo Bills will be a big part of Big Blue’s offense going forward.

The New York Giants are committed to the growth and development of Isaiah Hodgins entering his third season in the NFL. Possessing one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, the Giants have a bright future ahead of them. Isaiah Hodgins is now cemented as a piece of that future.