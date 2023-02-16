Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) celebrates a sack during overtime against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The future is bright for the New York Giants following their first winning season in five years. The Giants finished the 2022 season with a 9-7-1 record, clinching their first playoff berth since 2016 and winning their first playoff game since 2012. As one of the youngest teams in the NFL, the foundation is strong for the New York Giants.

The Giants are building a strong foundation through youth

According to ESPN, the New York Giants are “on the right track” following their successful 2022 season. Entering the 2023 offseason, though, there is still work to be done. The Giants have a robust and youthful foundation, but general manager Joe Schoen will need to start building toward a brighter future.

According to ESPN, the Giants have an average roster age of 25.9 entering this offseason. This makes the Giants one of the youngest rosters in the league. Only the Detroit Lions were listed with a younger average roster (25.8).

This should come as no surprise as most of the Giants’ starters this season were young, developmental pieces. Despite the lack of veteran support, Big Blue found ways to win while developing its young players.

The Giants’ 2022 NFL Draft class featured two starters in the first round (RT Evan Neal and EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux). A number of players from that class competed and contributed throughout the course of the season.

Standout players like Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence, and Xavier McKinney are all still playing on their rookie deals. These young guys have established themselves as foundational building blocks and will be mainstays in the Giants’ plans for the future.

Considering the lack of experience the Giants possessed in 2022, their 9-7-1 record as that much more impressive. As Brian Daboll and his staff continue to develop this roster, the Giants could elevate their quality toward the upper echelon of the NFL.