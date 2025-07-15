Giants’ explosive second-year running back named to 2025 All-Breakout Team

The New York Giants are a young, ascending football team. Their recent draft classes have yielded strong early returns with first and second-year players competing in crucial roles across the starting lineup.

Among those rising stars is second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., whom the Giants drafted in the fifth round of last year’s draft. Tracy quickly took over as the team’s starting running back by Week 5 of his rookie season and is now in line for a breakout campaign entering year two of his career.

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. named to 2025 All-Breakout Team

Tracy was recently named to the 2025 All-Breakout Team compiled by NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“After rushing for 839 yards as a rookie, the fifth-round running back has an opportunity to surpass the 1,200-yard mark in an offense that features more efficient quarterback play with veteran leader Russell Wilson set to take over from Daniel Jones,” Brooks explained. “The improved passing game will lead to more light boxes (six or fewer defenders) and wider lanes for the former college wide receiver to scoot through on off-tackle runs and designed cut-back plays.

“With Wilson also expected to target Tracy frequently on swing, screen and option routes in the pass game, the Giants’ unheralded RB1 could put up massive scrimmage yard totals as a multi-purpose threat from the backfield.”

Like many Giants fans, Brooks is expecting the Giants’ upgrades at quarterback to have a significant and positive effect on the performance of the rest of the skill position players. A more efficient passer should lead to a more productive receiving corps and more advantageous opportunities for the running backs.

Tracy has plenty of room for improvement ahead of breakout campaign

Tracy was impressive as a rookie, but he still has room for improvement in his game. For one, he needs to work on his ball security, as his five fumbles last season are a major blemish on his brief resume.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He also dropped five passes on 53 targets last season (9.4% drop rate) — a number surprisingly high considering Tracy is a former wide receiver who converted to running back in his final collegiate season.

Tracy did, however, average 62.3 rushing yards per game across the final 13 games of the season once he was named the starter. That put him on pace for 1,059 rushing yards across 17 games.

The Giants have high expectations for Tracy as he enters the second season of his career. After totaling 1,123 total yards from scrimmage, Tracy is the projected starter in this offense. He is in line for a breakout campaign.