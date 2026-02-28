The Giants have significant roster turnover ahead. One player projected to be released, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, is Bobby Okereke. Okereke will have a $14.46 million cap hit this season, but by releasing him, the Giants can save $9 million, allowing them to reallocate resources.

It creates a need at linebacker. The Giants probably need two new starters, which they could address in free agency or the draft. They could target Nakobe Dean, Leo Chenal, Bobby Wagner, or even bring back Micah McFadden, who missed virtually the entire 2025 season with an injury.

The Okereke Experiment Didn’t Pan Out

Okereke signed a four-year, $40 million deal in 2023. His 2023 campaign looked promising—105 tackles, 20 pressures, four forced fumbles without missing a snap. But that season turned out to be an outlier.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This past season, the 29-year-old tallied 103 tackles with a 13% missed tackle rate and allowed 407 yards in coverage with two touchdowns, two interceptions, and four pass breakups. His PFF tackling grade cratered to 50.2, and his run-defense mark hit 45.5—ranking him among the worst starters at the discipline. For a linebacker carrying the eighth-highest cap hit at the position, that production is unacceptable.

Wrong Fit for Harbaugh’s Vision

Okereke is a good player, but he’s not necessarily the right fit for what John Harbaugh wants to do on defense. Harbaugh spent years in Baltimore building defenses around physical linebackers who get downhill and stop the run at an elite level. Think Roquan Smith. Think CJ Mosley. Players who attack gaps aggressively and finish plays with force.

Okereke is more of a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who excels in coverage. That’s valuable in certain schemes, but Dennard Wilson’s multiple-front defense under Harbaugh’s leadership demands linebackers who can trigger downhill, fill the A-gap without hesitation, and set a physical tone against the run. Okereke’s 45.5 run-defense grade tells you everything about his fit.

Sonny Styles as the Solution

The timing of this projected release points directly to one player: Sonny Styles out of Ohio State with the fifth overall pick. Styles is exactly what Harbaugh wants. At 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, he’s a former safety who transitioned to linebacker and brings rare athleticism combined with elite tackling precision and football intelligence.

Styles posted a 2.2% missed tackle rate this past season and didn’t miss a tackle until the final game. His average depth of tackle was just 1.9 yards downfield, testament to his trigger speed and ability to diagnose plays quickly. He wore the green dot at Ohio State, serving as the defensive play caller, which is exactly the kind of cerebral, communicative linebacker Harbaugh values most.

The Giants gave up 133.2 rushing yards per game last season, ranking 25th in the league. Styles would immediately address that. His run-defense grade of 87.8 ranked 51st among college linebackers, but more importantly, he doesn’t hesitate when reading run fits. His closing burst allows him to scrape over the top or fill gaps depending on the blocking scheme—exactly what this defense desperately needs.

Free Agency as a Complement

If the Giants draft Styles, they’ll still need another starting linebacker alongside him. Dean makes sense as an underpriced free agent option who fits Wilson’s scheme. Chenal offers youth and physicality at an affordable price point. Wagner provides veteran leadership and experience. McFadden’s return would give them a familiar face who knows the system.

Cutting Okereke isn’t just about saving $9 million in cap space. It’s about pivoting to a linebacker room that matches Harbaugh’s vision for what this defense needs to be. Physical. Aggressive. Downhill. The Okereke era had its moments, but this team is moving in a different direction, and that direction likely runs straight through Columbus, Ohio.