Giants: ESPN insider believes Daniel Jones will be benched during bye week

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

It has been nothing short of a disastrous season for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The sixth-year quarterback heads into the bye week off of one of his worst performances as a pro in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers, leading to uncertainty about his status as the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that Daniel Jones’ time has run out

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes that the Jones era is coming to an end for New York. Jones completed 59% of his pass attempts and threw for 190 yards with one rushing touchdown and two interceptions in Week 10 against the Panthers as the Giants dropped their fifth straight game by a score of 20-17 in overtime.

“I would guess that we don’t see Daniel Jones play another down for the Giants. That would be my guess right now,” Schefter said.

Schefter cited a shift in tone from Giants head coach Brian Daboll as to why Jones’ time may have run out. The third-year Giants head coach did not commit to Jones remaining the starter for their next game after the bye week, which is set for Nov. 24 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Drew Lock is tabbed as the team’s backup with Tommy DeVito as the third-string quarterback.

“I’d say we’ve got a lot of work to do here in the next few days, in the next week, and we’ll evaluate where we’re at and what we need to do,” Daboll said this week.

Jones continues to struggle for the Giants this season

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Year six of Jones in New York has been more of the same from him. On the season, he has 2,070 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His struggles have been a big reason why the Giants’ offense is one of the worst in the NFL and why they currently have the worst record in the league at 2-8.

The poor play has become more profound in recent weeks. He was benched in the fourth quarter of their Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and he was also uncharacteristically animated when expressing his frustration on the field the following week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jones’ starting job is in peril

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In his last five games, Jones has thrown just two touchdown passes — both of which came in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders — and five interceptions. Jones is in the second year of a four-year, $160 million contract, and an injury clause in his contract where he would be owed $23 million fully guaranteed if he were to fail a physical by March complicates things.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Jones continues to start games for the Giants as their season has gone completely off the rails. More will be known about his status as the starter following the bye week, but it would appear that his starting job is in massive jeopardy.