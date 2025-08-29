Giants draft pick pulled a stunner, jumped ship to join the Jets

The New York Giants had to trim down their roster this week to be in compliance with the NFL’s 53-man roster limit. Among their cut casualties was rookie CB Korie Black, who was selected out of Oklahoma State in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

The Giants expected Black to return to the team after clearing waivers and re-sign with their practice squad. However, in a stunning turn of events, Black is moving his belongings to the other locker room down the hallway at MetLife Stadium.

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, the Giants likely did not expect Black to leave, even though they probably anticipated he would have offers to join other teams’ practice squads. This move seems to have come as a shock to Big Blue.

This move has left the Giants a bit thinner in the secondary than they anticipated, as, in all likelihood, Black would have been swiftly elevated to the team’s active roster ahead of the regular season.

Now the Giants will have to rely on other depth pieces, such as Art Green and Nic Jones, who made their initial 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.