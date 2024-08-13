Giants dodge major Malik Nabers injury bullet

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants collectively held their breath when star rookie receiver Malik Nabers walked off the field without his left shoe on, limping slightly with an ankle issue. The team quickly raced to check on Nabers and determine the severity of the injury sustained during a practice this past weekend.

Giants Provide an Update on Malik Nabers

Fortunately, head coach Brian Daboll stated on Tuesday morning that Nabers shouldn’t be out long-term and he’s “good,” suggesting that he will be back sooner rather than later. However, the Giants will keep him out of practice over the next few weeks and might be better off bubble-wrapping him until Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings on September 8.

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nabers’ Recovery and Expectations

Fortunately, Nabers has plenty of time to rest and heal following what seems to be a low ankle sprain, given the Giants’ lack of concern. Nabers is coming off an elite college season with LSU, tallying 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns over 89 receptions.

Transitioning to a Pass-Heavy Offense

Having just turned 21 years old, the 6th overall pick projects to be an impact piece for the Giants, a team that has lacked a true WR1 for years. Despite trying to find one in Kenny Golladay and leaning on star running back Saquon Barkley, who has departed to join the Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants finally find themselves in a spot where they can transition to a pass-heavy offense. Nabers projects to lead the path toward a modern scheme that doesn’t rely on a running back to produce the majority of offensive yardage.

Supporting Cast and Future Implications

However, the Giants have extremely underrated receivers, including Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton. Quarterback Daniel Jones has one more year to prove that he can be a franchise option since general manager Joe Schoen can take the out in his contract after the 2024 campaign, saving $19 million in salary space.