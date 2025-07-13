Giants’ defensive line has the potential to do something nearly unprecedented

The New York Giants have loaded up their defensive line with special pass-rushing talent.

The group is headlined by DT Dexter Lawrence and features an edge rushing trio of Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and rookie No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter.

Each of these four pass rushers has elite potential in their own right. But together, they could achieve unprecedented success.

The Giants have four pass rushers who could reach double-digit sacks

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Lawrence, Burns, Thibodeaux, and Carter all have double-digit sack potential.

Burns has done that once before, totaling 12.5 sacks in 2022.

Thibodeaux has also accomplished the task once, totaling 11.5 sacks in 2023.

Lawrence has never had double-digit sacks in a single season, though, he has come close. He has 9.0 sacks in only 12 games last year.

Carter was considered by most analysts to be the best defensive player in this year’s draft class. He had 12.0 sacks in his final collegiate season and has the potential to make the double digits the norm in the NFL.

Only one team has achieved this feat before

Only one team in NFL history has had four players reach double digit sacks in a single season: the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles.

That season, Haason Reddick had 16 sacks, Javon Hargrave had 11 sacks, Josh Sweat had 11 sacks, and Brandon Graham had 11 sacks.

The 2022 Eagles defensive line is statistically one of the best of all time. However, the Giants’ defensive line entering 2025 has the potential to be just as good, if not better.