The New York Giants blew another fourth-quarter lead on Sunday, falling to the Green Bay Packers as their record plummeted to 2-9 on the season.

Criticized throughout this disastrous season has been defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. Despite the firing of head coach Brian Daboll, Bowen has survived, keeping his job through 11 weeks.

However, following the team’s ninth loss of the year, Bowen could finally be getting the boot out of New Jersey.

“Odds are” the Giants will fire DC Shane Bowen

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, it “seems like another [coaching] change is coming.”

“Shane Bowen should be relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator Monday. Odds are, he will be,” Hughes reported.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka expressed a willingness to make a change following the team’s Week 11 loss.

“We’ll evaluate everything,” Kafka said to the media on Sunday.

Now that his first week as the interim head coach is done, Kafka can make more structural changes to the team’s operations. Relieving Bowen of his duties could be the next step.

The Giants’ defense is allowing 27.3 points per game this season, the fourth-most in the NFL. Their 149.9 rushing yards allowed per game ranks 30th in the league, and their 375.1 total yards allowed per game ranks 29th.

Considering how much the Giants have invested in their defense, this level of performance is unacceptable. There is talent in the unit, especially on the defensive line. But it’s falling short. It’s time for a change.