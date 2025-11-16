The New York Giants keep finding new ways to stay competitive while still watching victories slip through their fingers, and Sunday’s 27–20 loss to the Green Bay Packers was another chapter in that frustrating trend.

It marked their ninth defeat of the year and their fifth straight, a stretch defined by close calls, missed chances, and a roster running thin in key spots. Even without Jaxson Dart, Darius Slayton, and Paulson Adebo, the Giants had real opportunities to win, but the execution simply wasn’t there when it mattered.

Giants battle through injuries but fall short again

The Giants walked into Sunday’s matchup shorthanded and still put themselves in position to win. That alone says something about their fight. But the absence of Dart, their dynamic rookie quarterback, hung over the entire afternoon. His mobility and playmaking ability are what keep this offense afloat, and without him, the margin for error evaporated.

The game swung on a moment that sums up the Giants’ season: Jalin Hyatt giving up on a route in the corner of the end zone, leading to a game-sealing interception by the Packers. Whether it was miscommunication or effort, it was the type of mistake a young player can’t afford to make, especially with a backup quarterback under center.

Jameis Winston finished with 201 yards and a costly interception, adding 10 rushing yards and a touchdown. He kept the Giants in it, but not enough to push them over the top.

The Giants’ run game carried the offense

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the running game continues to be a bright spot. The Giants racked up 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns, leaning heavily on their ground attack to compensate for a depleted passing game. That formula almost got them across the finish line, and it’s something they’ll likely have to ride again next week if Dart isn’t cleared.

In the air, Isaiah Hodgins stepped up in his first game back after being signed off the Steelers practice squad. He led the team with five catches for 57 yards and looked like the steady possession receiver they’ve missed. For a group searching for reliability, Hodgins delivered exactly that.

Defense unravels late without its starters

Defensively, the injuries and lack of depth finally caught up to them. Coverage was a clear problem, and without Adebo, the secondary simply couldn’t hold up. Deonte Banks, the former first-round pick, continues to struggle general effort across the board. The Giants don’t have the depth to bench him, and that reality showed again.

Still, Brian Burns was a force. He racked up two sacks, two tackles for a loss, and four quarterback hits, reminding everyone why the Giants paid a premium for him. Rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter was held out of the first series due to an internal disciplinary issue, but once he got on the field, the defense settled into its standard rotation.

The problem was consistency. Too many breakdowns, too many missed tackles, and too many empty possessions on offense to balance things out.

Kafka’s first game shows promise, but results still matter

Interim head coach Mike Kafka handled his debut about as well as he could under the circumstances. The offense moved the ball, the team didn’t look flat, and there were no glaring sideline blunders. But results are what matter, and the Giants couldn’t close.

At 2–9, the focus shifts toward development and evaluation, though the locker room isn’t wired to think that way. They want wins. They’ve been close enough to taste them, which probably makes losses like this sting even more.

A tougher test awaits

Next up is an elite Detroit Lions team, a major step up in competition at a time when the Giants need their quarterback back more than ever. If Dart clears concussion protocols, he gives them a fighting chance. If not, they may be staring down another long afternoon.

Either way, the Giants are running out of opportunities to salvage something meaningful from this season. The effort is there. The execution is not. And until that changes, the outcomes will stay the same.