Giants’ Daniel Jones to undergo surgery on torn ACL on Wednesday

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has recently shared some noteworthy information regarding his road to recovery from an ACL tear that ended his 2023 NFL season prematurely.

Jones was a guest on the Up And Adams Show and told host Kay Adams that he will be undergoing surgery to repair his ACL on Wednesday, Nov. 22 in New York:

Daniel Jones Looking to Put Down 2023 Season Behind Him

Jones sustained the injury in the G-Men’s Week 9 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He previously missed two games with a neck injury he suffered against the New York Jets in Week 5 and a combination of both led to lackluster production from the fifth-year pro.

Jones sported a 2-6 TD-INT ratio and committed 10 total turnovers on the year. He was sacked a whopping 30 times and failed to get the Giants on the win column as expected from him after his noteworthy 2022 campaign.

Will Jones Be Ready For the Giants by Next Preseason?

Now, Jones will gear up for the 2024 season and is expected to be ready ahead of preseason. According to the Cleveland Clinic, ACL tears usually come with roughly a six to nine-month recovery time frame, which would position him for a return to practice in August.

Jones will take things one day at a time, which he noted in previous comments last week. However, he’ll have to round into form if he wants to keep his starting spot, as the Giants are currently positioned at No. 5 in the NFL Draft and are serious contenders to land USC’s Caleb Williams or UNC’s Drake Maye.