Giants: Daniel Jones ranks dead-last in CBS Sports QB Power Rankings

The New York Giants are entering year six of the Daniel Jones experiment, committing to him as their starter in 2024 despite attempting to trade up and draft his replacement in April. Ahead of the upcoming season, CBS Sports has revealed their first power rankings for each of the league’s 32 starting quarterbacks and, needless to say, they are not high on Jones.

Jones ranked 32nd, dead-last in CBS Sports’s power rankings of the NFL’s 32 starting quarterbacks.

“The Giants reportedly dabbled with replacing their rehabbing investment, whose ball-security issues returned behind a porous line in 2023,” wrote Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “Perhaps Malik Nabers can restore his fortunes.”

High expectations follow New York’s first-round pick. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is expected to step in and transform this offense, hopefully serving as the catalyst to a bounce-back season for Jones.

Could Jones have a bounce-back 2024 season?

General manager Joe Schoen worked tirelessly this offseason to improve the talent around Jones. Throughout his career, Jones has been held back by the lineup around him. The Giants have had to deal with poor offensive line play for years and have not had a game-changing receiving weapon for Jones to throw the ball to at any point in his career.

Now, with upgrades on the offensive line, and with Nabers leading the receiving corps, it feels like the Giants have finally put a competent offensive lineup around Jones. This will be his make-or-break season after struggling on the field in 2023 before having his campaign cut short by an ACL tear.

Jones threw for just 909 yards and two touchdown passes with six interceptions in six games last season. He sustained an injury to his neck that kept him sidelined for a few weeks before suffering the season-ending ACL tear later in the year. Jones’s future as the Giants’ franchise quarterback is now in question. But he will be given one final opportunity to prove his worth as the long-term starter in 2024.