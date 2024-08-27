Giants cut expected WR5 in surprise move

The New York Giants are releasing former starting wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. This is a surprising move for the G-Men who at one point seemed to have confidence that Hodgins could develop into a core piece of their offense after an impressive 2022 season. Instead, Hodgins will head to the waiver wire as the Giants trim their roster down to 53 men ahead of Tuesday’s 4 PM EST deadline.

Giants waive veteran WR Isaiah Hodgins

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Hodgins was one of the key members of the Giants’ offensive lineup that won a playoff game in the 2022-23 season. He turned in the best performance of his career against the Minnesota Vikings during the Wild Card Round of the postseason that year, totaling eight receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.

The Giants had a difficult decision to make at wide receiver after loading up on talent at the position. Hodgins winds up the odd man out despite his pedigree with the team and chemistry with starting quarterback Daniel Jones. New York was hoping to see Hodgins play well this summer and earn his spot back on the roster. However, after an underwhelming preseason, the team has decided to go with one of their other contenders for the roster spot.

Hodgins had appeared in 25 games and made 14 starts for the Giants over the past season-and-a-half. He totaled 54 receptions for 581 yards and seven touchdowns during that span. Entering the 2023 season, many believed Hodgins would play a starting role after a breakout 2022 campaign. But he wound up taking a step back and consequently being buried on the depth chart.

Now Hodgins will head to waivers with the Giants planning to go in a new direction in their receiving corps this season.