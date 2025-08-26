Giants cut dynamic running back who shined during the preseason

The New York Giants are releasing running back Dante “Turbo” Miller, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Giants release Turbo Miller despite strong preseason

Miller was a standout performer this preseason, but finds himself the odd man out in the Giants’ running back room.

His shining moment came in the Giants’ preseason Week 1 matchup with the Bills, when Miller led the team with 80 receiving yards out of the backfield and added another 22 yards rushing.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

An athletic anomaly, Miller’s 4.27 speed was apparent every time he touched the football.

The Giants will hope to re-sign Miller to their practice squad, but he would need to clear waivers.

With Miller on the outs, the Giants’ running back room on their final 53-man roster is expected to consist of Tyrone Tracy Jr., Cam Skattebo, and Devin Singletary.