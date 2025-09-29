Giants’ coveted rookie pass-rusher came to life in Week 4 win

The New York Giants’ defensive line looked as disruptive as ever in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Their defensive front, led by Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter, kept Chargers QB Justin Herbert under constant duress, helping power the Giants to a 21–18 win.

While rookie QB Jaxson Dart stole the headlines for picking up the win in the first start of his career, the emergence of fellow first-rounder Abdul Carter should not get lost in the shuffle.

Giants rookie Abdul Carter tormented Chargers QB Justin Herbert in Week 4

Carter was spectacular in Week 4. Although he is still searching for his first official sack of the season, Carter has been racking up pressures and constantly getting in the faces of opposing quarterbacks.

Against the Chargers, Carter totaled eight pressures, five quarterback hits, and three hurries, and had an 18.8% pass-rush win rate, per Pro Football Focus.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Carter leads the team in pass-rush win-rate (14.9%) and quarterback hits (seven) this season. Thibodeaux (17), Burns (17), and Carter (19) all rank in the top 13 in quarterback pressures, per Next Gen Stats.

The Giants selected Carter third overall in this year’s draft, adding to what was already an impressive group of pass rushers on their defensive line. But they believed Carter could be the difference-maker up front that opens things up for the rest of their defensive linemen — and so far he has been.

Carter is living up to the hype through the first month of this season. Although he is still hunting for his first career sack (he has 0.5 on the season), stats aren’t everything, and the Giants are certainly feeling the rookie’s impact on Sundays.