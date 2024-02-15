Giants could upgrade offensive line with veteran guard in free agency

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will look to upgrade their offensive line this offseason, and ideally search for veterans to fill in the gaps. Free agent guard Dalton Risner could be a strong fit for them. Risner played 15 games with the Minnesota Vikings last season, where he didn’t allow a sack and recorded just three penalties.

Dalton Risner’s pass-blocking could serve the Giants a huge benefit

Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave Risner a season grade of 57.1, a mediocre mark but not as disastrous as most of the G-men’s offensive linemen in 2023. PFF praised Risner for his pass-blocking ability, which is what would make him a good fit for New York. The Giants’ offensive line allowed 85 sacks last season, the second-most by a team in a single season in NFL history.

“The Giants could look to lock down their other guard spot with a good pass-protecting left guard in Risner, who settled in after his late arrival to Minnesota this season,” PFF wrote (h/t Giants Wire).

Risner brings experience and durability

If the Giants were to pursue Risner, they would likely give him a small contract without a long-term commitment, as he is unlikely to be coined as the solution to the offensive line’s problems.

Nevertheless, adding an experienced veteran who has proven to be durable (at least 15 games played each season of his career) can be very beneficial to the Giants, who need improvements at virtually every position on the line — with the exception of All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_