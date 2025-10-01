Giants could trade for Saints’ wide receiver to patch up offense short-term, super-charge it long-term

The New York Giants’ offense sustained a massive blow in Week 4 as superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Now the Giants must scramble to find ways to keep their passing attack afloat and keep things comfortable for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Giants could be in the market for a new wide receiver to add to the offense, whether via free agency, their practice squad, or possibly even a trade.

Looking ahead to Week 5, the Giants are about to face off against the 0-4 New Orleans Saints. Could Big Blue identify a possible trade target in New Orleans?

Could the Giants target Saints WR Chris Olave via trade?

Sitting at 0-4, the Saints’ season is lost, and they could soon decide to tear it down and rebuild from scratch. That could prompt them to move on from some of their established star players.

Wide receiver Chris Olave is one of the Saints’ most tradeable assets. The 25-year-old former first-round pick had a hot start to his career, which was derailed by injuries, and is now viewed as a prime trade target.

Olave eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the first two seasons of his career (1,042 in 2022, 1,123 in 2023) but played in just eight games in 2024, totaling 400 yards, as he was sidelined for the majority of the season due to a concussion.

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

However, when healthy, Olave has WR1 potential. He is the Saints’ No. 1 passcatcher and could easily fill that role for the Giants in the meantime with Nabers sidelined.

If the Giants were to acquire Olave via trade this season, they could give Dart a WR1 to target, while also adding a premier WR2 to the offense to pair wth Nabers in 2026.

Olave is under contract (fifth-year option) with only a $15.4 million cap hit in 2026. Plus, his 2025 cap hit of $6.1 million makes him affordable via trade.

Trade for Olave would be challenging

Olave’s long injury history makes him a risky acquisition for any team — but that also likely lessens the cost of acquiring him in a trade. The Giants might be able to acquire Olave for a Day 2 draft pick.

However, they don’t have much draft capital to spare. The Giants traded away their third-round pick in 2026 to move up and acquire Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Without a third-round pick in their arsenal, the Giants are unlikely to sacrifice any more draft capital on trades this season. They are still 1-3, rebuilding, and bridging this season into next year, where Dart will be expected to break out as their full-time starter.

Trading for Chris Olave would patch up the Giants’ WR1 hole this season while also supercharging their WR2 position opposite Nabers in 2026 — an enticing proposition.

But making such a deal would be easier said than done.