Giants could target versatile defensive lineman in 2nd round of 2024 NFL Draft

It is no secret that the New York Giants desperately need more pass-rush support, and they may be able to find a quality developmental option in the second round who can make an instant impact in several categories.

The word “developmental” is usually associated with picks in the mid to late rounds, but Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson is only getting started with his upside and potential.

Darius Robinson: A Promising Prospect

Robinson is a 6’5″, 296-pound defender and could have a bright future in the NFL ahead of him. He’s one of the most physical defensive ends in the draft class and has already proved his talent stopping the run. He has a diverse array of pass-rush moves and is built like an NFL player at 23 years old.

By the time the 2024 season comes around, Robinson will be 24, which is a bit old for a rookie but does indicate his physical frame is maximized. Jermaine Johnson entered the NFL at 24 with the New York Jets and became one of their best pass rushers instantly, so it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

This past season, Robinson tallied 42 pressures, including nine sacks, six quarterback hits, and 27 hurries. He also picked up 22 tackles, moving around Missouri’s defensive front as a flexible piece. They utilized him off the edge and as an interior option given his size, which could be a huge benefit for a Giants team that let Leonard Williams go via trade and desperately needs to improve their run defense off the edge.

Impact and Fit with the Giants

Robinson dominated Senior Bowl practices, earning one of the highest grades of any player in individual drills. In addition, he has a relentless motor, another valuable asset in the trenches. He always manages to find his way to the ball carrier or collapse the pocket with his effort.

Missouri DL Darius Robinson had the highest @PFF pass-rush grade we've ever seen during an all-star game practice week pic.twitter.com/ykmKGJZ8e8 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) February 16, 2024

Sometimes, that is the difference between winning and losing football games, and the Giants have had many high-motor pass-rushers in the past, but as of late, they struggled in that department.

Some believe Robinson could go in the first round, but the Giants have two second-round picks, putting them just within range of his average draft selection. This is a player who can make an instant impact in the run game and continue developing his rush qualities.

Defensive line coach Andre Patterson is a perfect fit to work with Robinson, having helped develop Everson Griffin and Danielle Hunter during his time with the Minnesota Vikings several years ago. In addition, he’s helped maximize Dexter Lawrence, so Robinson’s versatility as an interior and edge presence gives him the qualities to support the defense in numerous ways.