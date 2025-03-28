Giants could target ‘dynamic’ defensive tackle on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The New York Giants need to add more talent to their defensive line. As things stand, it’s currently former second-team All-Pro Dexter Lawrence and a few fringe starters making up the defensive interior. Thankfully, the 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with defensive line talent for the Giants to consider.

Giants could target Virginia Tech DT Aeneas Peebles on Day 2 of NFL Draft

One intriguing interior defender that the Giants could target is Virginia Tech DT Aeneas Peebles. Though he might be undersized for the position, Peebles was a productive and disruptive force in his collegiate career and could be a prospect for Big Blue to target on Day 2 of the draft.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Standing at 6 feet, 282 pounds, Peebles is below the league average stature for his position. However, he makes up for his lack of size with determination and pass-rushing capabilities. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein describes Peebles as a defensive lineman who “lacks measurables but makes up for it with an off-the-charts work rate.”

Peebles began his collegiate career with Duke in 2020 before eventually transferring to Virginia Tech for his final season. In 2024, he totaled 31 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks. His advanced stats as a pass-rusher, however, could be enough for the Giants to fall in love with Peebles.

Peebles could be a steal in this year’s draft

Josh Liskiewitz of Pro Football Focus listed Peebles as his favorite Day 2 interior defensive line prospect in this year’s class:

“At 6-foot and 282 pounds, Peebles doesn’t meet the typical height and weight thresholds to be a first-rounder,” Liskiewitz wrote. “Put on the film, though, and it’s easy to forget his height because he is a dynamic pass rusher.

“His 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade led all interior defensive linemen in college football in 2024, as did his 27.3% pass-rush win rate on true pass sets. His run play was also strong, as he graded positively on 20.4% of run plays and had an average depth of tackle of 0.87 yards. His combination of quick feet and hand usage off the ball allows him to consistently defeat blocks and wreak havoc in the backfield.

“Peebles’ size will limit the number of teams interested in him, but he looks like the next in a long line of undersized interior defenders to have a highly productive NFL career.”

Peebles excels as a pass-rusher from the interior. Although he might not be a heavy or stout run defender, his upside as an interior rusher could make Peebles an intriguing prospect to consider on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Peebles ran an impressive 4.94s 40-yard dash. He flashed his athleticism and demonstrated his potential at the event. The Giants could make good use of Peebles’s athleticism, pairing him with Lawrence on the interior to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks on passing downs.