Giants could target Commanders cornerback to bolster secondary in free agency

The New York Giants are likely to lose veteran CB Adoree’ Jackson in free agency this offseason, leaving a massive void opposite Deonte Banks in the starting lineup this offseason. Banks will play the role of Big Blue’s primary cover man, but adding a veteran cornerback to the starting lineup will be a priority in free agency.

Among this offseason’s free-agent cornerback market is a standout performer from within the Giants’ division. Fellow NFC East talent Kendall Fuller is an impending free agent who could leave the Washington Commanders for a new opportunity. Signing Fuller would fill a massive need and give the Giants another reliable cornerback in their starting lineup.

Could the Giants sign CB Kendall Fuller in free agency?

Fuller is entering the ninth season of his career at 29 years old, coming off another stellar performance in 2023. He totaled 79 combined tackles this past season with nine passes defended and two interceptions. Pro Football Focus marked him with an 83.1 overall grade in the season.

Throughout his career, Fuller has been one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. He primarily aligns as a boundary cornerback for the Commanders, but as PFF points out, some teams may be interested in transitioning Fuller back inside during this latter stage of his career:

“Fuller was the lone bright spot in the Commanders’ cornerback room in 2023, and while he is plenty capable as a wide cornerback, perhaps his prior experience in the slot and at safety could be attractive to teams that desire the ability to move the savvy veteran around as he and his game ages.”

Earlier in his career, Fuller spent time playing nickel cornerback with the Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs (2018 and 2019). The Giants could use an upgrade at either position but primarily need a reinforcement on the boundary opposite Banks in 2024.

Spotrac projects Fuller’s market value at $14.1 million on average annual salary with a three-year deal worth $42.35 million. A deal at this value would make Fuller a splash signing for the Giants and would likely dry up the majority of their available salary cap space.

Despite the high price tag, Fuller is still a player New York should consider targeting this offseason. He is a reliable veteran starter with the versatility to play outside cornerback, nickel cornerback, and free safety. Fuller would be a dynamic piece of the Giants’ defense if they were to sign him this offseason.