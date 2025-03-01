Giants could target athletic edge rusher in Round 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will aim to bolster their trenches this offseason. Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft is expected to feature some exciting prospects on the defensive line. The Giants hold the No. 34 overall pick this year, picking second in the second round. They could target one lengthy and athletic edge rusher with the selection.

Giants could target Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson in Round 2

Rising up draft boards is Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson. The 22-year-old pass rusher features a rare blend of athleticism and size that makes him a high-upside prospect to target on Day 2 of the draft. For a Giants team that could afford to continue adding talent in the trenches, Jackson would be an intriguing option to consider in the second round.

In 2024, Jackson totaled 49 combined tackles with 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. His 2023 stat line was similar, totaling 44 combined tackles and 14 tackles for loss with an equal 6.5 sacks. His two consecutive seasons of solid production make Jackson a polished product.

At 6-foot-6, 264 pounds, Jackson has the length and size to set the edge against the run and tantalize opposing offensive tackles as a pass-rusher. Combined with his premier size for the position is a rare athletic profile that Jackson impressively put on display at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Jackson was a top performer at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Jackson was a show-stopper during the linebacker workouts on Thursday evening. He scored a 9.88 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) behind his strong performance during the drills and athletic testing.

A 4.68s 40-yard combined with 40.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-nine-inch broad jumps demonstrate Jackson’s speed and explosiveness. His athletic and size profiles compare nicely to former Giants defensive end Justin Tuck.

Adding talent in the trenches will be a priority for New York in this year’s draft. They need depth on the defensive line behind EDGEs Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, especially with the latter entering a contract year. Jackson could be a long-term developmental project to inject into the Giants’ defensive line.