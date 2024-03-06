Giants could target 2 former Buffalo running backs in free agency

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The situation regarding New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and his journey through free agency essentially boils down to what another team is willing to offer him in guaranteed money.

The Giants have no interest in giving Barkley $10 million or more on a yearly basis, especially if 50% is guaranteed. However, teams in a spot to win now with available cap space may be willing to splash the cash.

Unfortunately, despite having Barkley on the team for the past six seasons, the Giants’ offense has ranked toward the bottom of the barrel every year. They could save a bit of money by transitioning to a cheaper alternative on a short-term deal.

For example, two former Buffalo running backs, both of whom were with the team when Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll were in northern New York, could be good solutions if Barkley walks.

Giants Could Target Two Former Buffalo Running Backs:

Devin Singletary:

Devin Singletary is coming off a good year with the Houston Texans, rushing for 986 yards and collecting five touchdowns with just one fumble. He’s been a good player since being drafted in the third round out of Florida back in 2019.

Now 26 years old, the Giants may be able to sign him to a two-year deal that averages $6 million per season max, which would be far cheaper than Barkley and protect them from any long-term commitments.

The Giants currently have $38.3 million in available salary space, so if they want to allocate a bit of money toward the position, Singletary seems like a good fit. However, the NFL Draft may present some starting-level backs in the third round at a much cheaper price point.

Zack Moss:

Another good option is Zack Moss, a 26-year-old former third-round pick out of Utah in 2020.

Moss spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, supplementing the loss of Jonathan Taylor for a good chunk of the season. He managed 793 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. However, he also contributed 192 receiving yards and two touchdowns, providing plenty of value out of the backfield.

Moss has a lower valuation compared to Singletary, so the Giants may be able to sign him to a cheaper deal. Either way, Schoen would be saving a substantial amount of cap space compared to the deal Barkley will get, and the Giants should be investing heavily in the offensive line anyway. If the additional $5 million to sign Barkley compromises their ability to reinforce the trenches, they should go in a different direction — although it’s relatively easy to cover up $5 million in roster bonuses and up-front guarantees.