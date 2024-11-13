Giants could supercharge their defense with elite safety signing in 2025 free agency

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ secondary is young and inexperienced, but talented, and poised for a breakout. However, the defensive backfield has been inconsistent this season and could be missing a piece or two that would help them grow into a formidable unit.

Adding those pieces will surely be a top priority for general manager Joe Schoen in the offseason. The 2025 free agency class is, thankfully, loaded with secondary talent — including one exciting safety who could supercharge the Giants’ defense.

The Giants could have a hole open up at safety in the offseason

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants’ starting safety is solid, however, there could be room for improvement. Rookie second-round pick Tyler Nubin has been exceptional this season and will be a building block for the G-Men moving forward. However, veteran starter Jason Pinnock has had his ups and downs and will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.

If Pinnock were to leave, a hole would immediately open up on the back end of Big Blue’s defense. That void could be aptly filled — and even upgraded — if the Giants elect to shop at the top of the 2025 free agency market.

Dolphins S Jevon Holland could be a top target in the 2025 offseason

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming offseason and could be a top target for the Giants. Holland will be 25 in 2025, entering the prime of his career as an ascending talent who has enjoyed a breakout 2024 season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen listed Holland as the No. 3 free agent in the upcoming class, citing his “multidimensional traits” that will get him paid:

“Holland has the multidimensional traits that pro coaches look for at safety,” Bowen wrote. “He can play from depth, cover in the slot or mix it up as a box defender. The splash plays have been missing from Holland’s tape this season, as he is still looking for his first interception. But Holland does have 5 interceptions, 13 pass breakups, 5 forced fumbles and 5 sacks over his four years in Miami.”

Holland’s versatility would be valuable to the Giants’ defense, giving them a weapon reminiscent of what they had in Xavier McKinney prior to his departure this past offseason. The Dolphins are also expected to struggle in their efforts to re-sign Holland. He is likely to hit the open market and should subsequently be near the top of New York’s list of targets.

“People I’ve talked to have likened Holland’s situation to defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, whose high market forced him out of Miami without a franchise tag in March,” Fowler explained. “It’s uncertain whether the Dolphins will have the resources to match the demand. The early sense is Holland’s next deal will land somewhere between Xavier McKinney’s four-year, $68 million contract with Green Bay and Antoine Winfield Jr.’s four-year, $84 million extension in Tampa Bay.”

Whether or not the Giants would be willing to pay top-dollar for a top safety remains to be seen. They elected not to go that route with McKinney in 2024. However, they could change their strategy in 2025 following a disappointing season. Upgrading the secondary will be necessary this upcoming offseason and Holland could be a huge addition for the Giants.