Giants could strike deal with Patriots to add depth at safety

The New York Giants are in the market for depth at the safety position after suffering a string of injuries at the position during the preseason. With roster cut day around the corner, the Giants might need to get creative to add talent at safety.

The Patriots are shopping S Kyle Dugger

The Patriots are reportedly ready to move on from $58 million safety Kyle Dugger. The former 2020 second-round pick was once considered among the best young talents at his position. However, now 29 years old, Dugger is no longer part of New England’s plans for the future.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots are shopping Dugger on the trade market after he played deep into preseason games this summer. New England’s new coaching staff appears to view him differently than their previous regime.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen is considered an active trader. With a potential opportunity to upgrade at safety, he could consider making a move for Dugger.

Could the Giants trade for Dugger?

Dugger is entering his sixth season in the NFL. In 2024, he made 13 starts for the Patriots and totaled 81 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, and four pass defenses. It was his first season without an interception since his 2020 rookie campaign.

Across the last five seasons, Dugger has been a staple starter in the Patriots’ lineup. He had a career year in 2023 with 109 combined tackles and seven pass defenses with two interceptions.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Now no longer viewed as a bona fide starter, Dugger could be a high-end third safety in the Giants’ lineup alongside Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin.

Dugger might be a bit pricier than what the Giants are in the market for, but if the trade value is affordable, he could be an intriguing, talented option to consider bringing in.