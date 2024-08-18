Giants could still reunite with former corner in free agency

The Giants‘ secondary is in disarray, plagued by multiple injuries and a lack of experience. As training camp commenced, expectations were set for third-year LSU product Cor’Dale Flott to compete for, and potentially secure, the starting CB2 position alongside Deonte Banks. Unfortunately, a quad injury has sidelined Flott for two consecutive preseason games, casting uncertainty on his ability to fulfill this role.

Giants’ Secondary Struggles

Last season, the 22-year-old played 519 snaps, recording 30 tackles but conceding 452 yards, including three touchdowns. He also managed one interception and three pass breakups. While Flott has demonstrated potential in coverage, his inconsistency remains a concern for the Giants, particularly as he misses crucial playing time.

Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Exploring Alternative Options

Nick McCloud emerges as another potential solution. The 26-year-old, an undrafted agent from Notre Dame in 2021, participated in 312 snaps last year, allowing 152 yards in coverage and one touchdown. McCloud has shown promise during training camp and has gradually improved, but relying on him as a starter might be overly optimistic.

Market Moves and Financial Constraints

On Sunday morning, the Minnesota Vikings secured the top free agent on the market, Stephon Gilmore, with a one-year, $10 million deal. This move underscored the Giants’ financial limitations, as they had only $10 million available in salary space, making it impractical to match such an offer.

The flexibility afforded by having a quarterback on a rookie contract typically helps solidify other positions. However, viable free agents remain, including veterans like Xavien Howard, J.C. Jackson, and Adoree Jackson.

Considering a Reunion with Adoree Jackson

The Giants may contemplate reuniting with Adoree Jackson, who is 28 years old and coming off a challenging season with the team. Attempts to utilize him in the slot were unsuccessful, and his midseason injury only compounded the difficulties. Despite struggling significantly last season, Jackson could be a cost-effective alternative, given his extensive experience.

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (22) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson conceded 753 yards on a 65.9% reception rate last season, along with two touchdowns, one interception, and six pass breakups. While he faced challenges, his familiarity with the New York media market and his potential to adapt quickly to the Giants’ new, simplified defensive scheme make him a viable candidate.

Decision Time

The decision will ultimately hinge on the cost. Jackson appears willing to wait for the right opportunity, possibly leveraging injuries to enhance his financial prospects. For the Giants, the necessity for experienced players who can immediately understand and execute their roles remains critical, and Jackson might just fit the bill.