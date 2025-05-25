Giants could still add an All-Pro talent to their offensive line through free agency

The New York Giants are rolling into 2025 with the same starting five on the offensive line that they had last season.

This time around, Big Blue hopes to be a healthier unit, which should result in improved play. However, their lack of upgrades to the starting five could be a genuine concern.

However, there is still time for the Giants to make an addition through free agency.

Giants could target Brandon Scherff in free agency

Former Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff is still a free agent. Despite being one of the best offensive line talents available on the open market this offseason, he is still unsigned with OTAs around the corner.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants re-signed Greg Van Roten this offseason and he is expected to maintain his role as the starting right guard. While Van Roten was solid and durable last season, Scherff would almost surely be considered an upgrade.

Speaking of durability, Scherff hasn’t missed a game in three years and has made all 17 starts in each of the last three seasons.

Scherff is a dependable veteran

In 2024, Scherff earned a 64.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade. His play was particularly strong in pass protection, where he scored a 74.5 PFF pass-blocking grade (ranking 19th among all guards).

Across 1,013 snaps at right guard in 2024, Scherff did not surrender a single sack, surrendered just 17 pressures, and was penalized only twice.

The 33-year-old is a former five-time Pro Bowl selection and once was named a first-team All-Pro.

Adding Scherff would give the G-Men further stability on the interior of their offensive line while younger players such as Marcus Mbow or Evan Neal continue to develop behind the scenes.