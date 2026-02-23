The New York Giants are heading toward a draft where defensive reinforcements or offensive line depth might take priority in the first round over a superstar wide receiver. This is a deep draft class at the wide receiver position, which could prompt the Giants to pass on a playmaker in Round 1 and target a sleeper later in the draft.

That sleeper target could be Ted Hurst, a 6-foot-3, 207-pound physical specimen from Georgia State. After starting his journey at the Division II level, Hurst has spent the last two seasons proving he belongs in the elite conversation, capping his 2025 campaign with a 1,004-yard season and an impressive 82.1 PFF receiving grade.

For a Giants team that might opt to address a different position of need at the top of the board, Hurst represents the ideal Day 2 or early Day 3 contingency—a developmental X-receiver who could eventually serve as the vertical counterpart to Jaxson Dart’s quick-strike arsenal opposite Malik Nabers.

Giants Could Target Senior Bowl Standout WR Ted Hurst

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Nobody outside of the Georgia State football building had heard of Ted Hurst a month ago. Now, after a Senior Bowl week that turned every scout’s head in Mobile, Alabama, the 6-foot-3 boundary receiver from Valdosta State-turned-Georgia State is a legitimate Day 2 target — and the New York Giants should have him circled on their board.

Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus recently named Hurst a “Sleeper to Watch” at the upcoming 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

“Hurst brought himself plenty of positive attention during Senior Bowl week with a one-handed grab and generally solid play. It was nothing new for the 6-foot-3, 207-pound receiver, whose 27 catches on targets of 20-plus yards over the past two years were the most in the FBS,” Cooper wrote.

Hurst arrived in Mobile as one of the more hyped-up small-schoolers in attendance and immediately took advantage of his opportunity — making plays throughout practice that proved he belongs among bigger-school elites. The signature rep saw him climb the ladder to make an unbelievable one-handed grab on a go ball to the end zone with Arkansas cornerback Julian Neal in coverage.

A lot of people are going to learn about Georgia St. WR Ted Hurst this week



– 6032, 207, 33 1/4" arms, 10" hands

– Glides to top speed and creates catching windows

– Really productive for a team that went 1-11 in 2025

– 34 catches of 20+ yards over the last 2 yrs (No. 1 in FBS) pic.twitter.com/QdsBzlYZuR — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 28, 2026

Currently projected as a mid-3rd round selection, he fits perfectly into the Giants’ 2026 draft strategy of maximizing middle-round value.

Hurst is a Sleeper in the 2026 NFL Draft Class

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Georgia State’s offense was a mess last season, but Hurst still dominated targets, producing nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons despite cycling through quarterbacks. He finished his college career with 127 receptions for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns — and in his final season alone, he posted 71 catches for 1,004 yards and six scores, becoming the Panthers’ go-to option in every critical situation the offense faced.

Hurst is viewed as an exceptional athlete whose on-field production projects him as a potentially deadly vertical weapon at the NFL level. PFF data highlights Hurst as one of the most efficient vertical threats in the 2026 class, ranking 5th in total targets (124) and 29th in receiving yards among all college wideouts last season.

His ability to use his frame to shield defenders is reflected in his ability to make contested catches. For the Giants, who have often relied on smaller, shifty separators, Hurst offers a different skill set and blend of speed and size that John Harbaugh might have an interest in injecting into the offense.

The transition from D-II to FBS competition didn’t faze him one bit. The Senior Bowl confirmed that the step up to NFL competition won’t either.

The Vertical Prototype for Jaxson Dart

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

If the Giants pass on a Round 1 receiver like Carnell Tate to improve another position of need, Hurst becomes an intriguing target on Day 2. His red zone nightmare profile—defined by high-point catches and disciplined sideline footwork—is exactly what a young quarterback like Jaxson Dart needs to improve his efficiency inside the 20.

While PFF notes his route tree is still developing and he lacks elite short-area burst, his 14.1 yards per reception average suggests he is a field stretcher who can keep safeties honest. By securing Hurst in the middle rounds, the Giants ensure they don’t leave Dart hanging without a big-bodied target for the 2026 season and beyond.