Giants could shut down the Eagles’ ‘Tush Push’ for good with this draft pick

The New York Giants need to get more competitive in the NFC East in 2024. They finished in third place in the division last season with a 6-11 record and got swept by the Dallas Cowboys for the third year in a row. The Giants did manage to split their matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles, however, beating them for the first time since 2021.

The Eagles’ “Tush Push” will return in 2024

The Eagles have dominated the Giants for the most part over the last decade. Philadelphia possesses one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks headlined by QB Jalen Hurts and the team’s patented “tush push.”

It was confirmed over the weekend that the controversial play will not be banned for the 2024 season. The Giants need to prepare to defend the tush push again in 2024 while also bolstering their run defense to beat the Eagles. One way that they could achieve both of those goals is by investing in their defensive line early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants could draft Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat in Round 2

With their first-round pick in this year’s draft, the Giants are likely to select a wide receiver or quarterback. However, their second-round pick is wide open to be utilized in any position of need. At No. 47, Big Blue will be in perfect position to add one of the draft class’s most dominant run defenders, Texas DL T’Vondre Sweat.

The 366-pound defensive lineman has rare mass. Placing him on any defensive line will give the unit an amount of size in run-defense that creates a matchup advantage in short-yardage situations. He racked up 45 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two sacks in 2023.

Pro Football Focus ranks Sweat as the No. 7 interior defender in this year’s draft class:

“Sweat has the size that you can’t teach,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote. “At his best, he’s an impact, versatile interior defensive player, but weight and conditioning will determine how often that can be in the NFL.”

Combining Sweat with Dexter Lawrence would give the Giants a fierce defensive interior

The G-Men already have one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL manning the interior of their defensive line. Dexter Lawrence has been named a second-team All-Pro for two seasons in a row. Lawrence totaled 53 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks and his 92.9 overall PFF grade was the best among all interior defensive linemen in 2023.

“Sexy Dexy” is a big boy. He weighs in at 340 pounds. Sweat weighed in at 366 pounds at this year’s Scouting Combine. Combining Lawrence with Sweat would give the Giants 700 pounds of mass on their defensive line to plug run gaps and shut down the Tush Push for good in 2024.

Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat



6-foot-5, 366.



Run game enforcer. Size/power to command double teams. Pass rush production/impact on tape. pic.twitter.com/UJAWdLGTts — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 22, 2024

The Giants are building an incredible defensive front with the addition of Brian Burns this offseason. However, they still have a Leonard Williams-sized void to fill on the interior. After trading Williams away and losing veteran DL A’Shawn Robinson to free agency, the Giants’ interior defensive line needs some depth. Taking Sweat in the second round could fill that need and give the Giants a defensive line that will be scary for opposing offenses.