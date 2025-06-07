Giants could see a massive rebound from 1st-round pick who’s been trending the wrong way

The New York Giants are making a concerted effort to rebuild cornerback Deonte Banks — and early signs point to progress.

The former first-round pick entered the league with high expectations and raw traits that hinted at long-term potential.

But a bumpy second season and a complete defensive overhaul left him scrambling to find consistency and confidence.

Changing schemes after his rookie year didn’t help — it’s the kind of shift that can set development back significantly.

Now in year three, the Giants are trying to do right by Banks, surrounding him with stability and the leadership he lacked.

The numbers reflect how far he has to go

Banks played 788 total snaps last season, with 444 coming in coverage — and the results were far from encouraging.

He gave up 689 receiving yards, surrendered six touchdowns, and recorded eight pass breakups over the course of the year.

Those numbers don’t tell the full story, though — they were paired with visible effort issues and a lack of urgency.

The same aggressive, athletic player who flashed as a rookie seemed disconnected during much of his sophomore campaign.

That version of Banks had lost what made him special — his instincts, physicality, and edge — and it showed on film.

Veterans are stepping in to steady the foundation

To help rebuild his confidence, the Giants brought in Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo — both high-IQ, proven secondary veterans.

Their presence alone takes pressure off Banks to be the go-to guy while giving him examples of professionalism to follow.

Now, the team can bury him into the CB2 role, allowing him to focus on smaller assignments and steady development.

It’s a step back to move forward — the kind of move that can help restore confidence without destroying future value.

With less on his shoulders and more structure around him, Banks has a chance to get back to what made him promising.

Shane Bowen sees a different version of Banks

New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is already noticing a shift in Banks’ approach and mentality this spring.

“Yeah, he’s come in, he goes to work every day. Like he’s locked in meetings, he’s locked in out here,” Bowen said.

Bowen also credited new DB coach Jeff Howard for investing time into Banks’ growth and teaching him the finer points.

“Jeff is doing a really good job with him, spending time with him, talking to him, teaching him the game,” he said.

“Like the approach, the professionalism, being locked into what we’re asking him to do,” Bowen added.

Year three could be the turning point

Most young corners take time — and Bowen knows it. The leap from raw talent to reliable defender isn’t always linear.

“I think any time you’re dealing with these younger players… there is dramatic growth every year,” Bowen explained.

“They all grow up a little bit as you’re with them,” he added, pointing to Banks’ maturity and renewed energy.

If Banks can reclaim even a fraction of the confidence he showed as a rookie, the Giants might still have something real.

