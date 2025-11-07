The New York Giants, once again, have a head coach on the hot seat. With a 2-7 record, Brian Daboll’s job is back on thin ice. And, as a result, speculation has already begun about who could be the next head coach of the New York Giants.

One familiar and legendary name has been suggested for the Giants’ head-coaching job — Bill Belichick.

The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach has a long-documented love for the Giants’ franchise. With the job potentially opening, and with Belichick’s current job at UNC not going as planned, a reunion could be on the table.

Bill Belichick would take the Giants’ head coaching job “in a second”

While making an appearance on the “Valentine’s Views” podcast, former New York Daily News columnist Gary Myers indicated that Belichick could be interested in becoming the Giants’ next head coach.

“I think Belichick would do it in a second,” Myers said. “…He loves the Giants. I mean, he loves the Giants. He gets emotional and melancholy reminiscing about his Giant years. Although that was a long time ago, the Giants have stolen his heart.

“I do know that John Mara has a good relationship with Bill. Whether that means he would hire him, I don’t know.”

Belichick was a member of the Giants’ organization from 1980 to 1990, working as an assistant under head coach Bill Parcells. Belichick was the defensive coordinator for both of the Giants’ first two Super Bowl victories.

Adding in his two Super Bowls from his time with the Giants, Belichick has coached his way to eight rings in his long-spanning career (six with the New England Patriots).

After departing New England, Belichick spent a year in media, but is now coaching for the University of North Carolina — where things have been a bit bumpy. Belichick could be interested in a return to the professional sidelines, and the Giants could have an opening.

Would the Giants be interested in bringing back Belichick?

One roadblock complicating a potential reunion between Belichick and the Giants is the former’s contract with UNC. Belichick signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the university this year. His contract, however, does include a $1 million buyout, giving Belichick the autonomy to jump ship if he so chooses.

The Giants’ potential interest or lack thereof in Belichick remains to be seen, though. At this current juncture, it does seem unlikely that Daboll will be back for the 2026 season — but it’s not set in stone.

Rookie QB Jaxson Dart has demonstrated tremendous potential, and that’s Daboll’s guy. There are some fans and analysts arguing that Daboll should keep his job so he can continue developing Dart.

Additionally, if the Giants do go on the hunt for a new head coach, they might want to look forward, and not into the past. Belichick is a 73-year-old man who hasn’t coached a winning season in the NFL since 2021.

While he might have the pedigree and reputation from his legendary career, that will only get Belichick so far. He has to prove that he can win without Tom Brady and in a new environment — two things he has yet to prove.

Coaching the Giants would give Belichick that opportunity and a rare chance to return a once-great franchise to its standard of excellence. But the potential risks are glaring. And they might be too extreme for the Giants.