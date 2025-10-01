Giants could reunite with 2022 postseason hero at wide receiver

The New York Giants’ offense will be without its brightest star for the remainder of the 2025 season. Malik Nabers is sidelined with a torn ACL suffered in Week 4, prompting speculation that the Giants could soon add talent at wide receiver.

There are a handful of familiar faces out there that New York could target to improve their receiving corps for the remainder of the season. Former 2022 postseason hero Isaiah Hodgins could be among those for the team to consider.

Isaiah Hodgins is a familiar face still available

Hodgins is currently a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. He was with the Giants as recently as last season, appearing in three games for Big Blue in 2024. But he spent the majority of the previous campaign on the Giants’ practice squad.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

He then became a member of the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad in early 2025, but was released in August. Now, with the Steelers, Hodgins is patiently waiting for another opportunity to see some regular-season action.

Could the Giants reunite with Hodgins?

In 2024, Hodgins had just two receptions for 12 yards with the Giants in his three appearances. This was a harsh step backward from the previous two campaigns. In 2023, he appeared in nine games for Big Blue, totaling 21 receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

The 2022 season was Hodgins’s breakout. That season, he was claimed by the Giants off waivers after being released by the Buffalo Bills. In eight games with New York, he totaled 33 receptions for 351 yards and four touchdowns.

Hodgins then became a postseason hero for the G-Men, recording his first career 100-yard game (nine receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown) in the Wild Card matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, helping lead the Giants to their first playoff win since 2012.

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

After the 2022 season, there was hope from fans that Hodgins could become a consistent factor in the Giants’ starting lineup, but that never came to fruition.

But now, years later, the Giants are in need of wide receiver depth, and Hodgins could be among the best experienced veterans available. His familiarity with the team and proven track record could entice them to pick him up off the Steelers’ practice squad.