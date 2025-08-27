Giants could reunite with 2022 playoff hero to bolster wide receiver depth

The New York Giants could be looking to reinforce their receiving corps after cutting their roster down to an initial 53 men on Tuesday.

Could the Giants reunite with Isaiah Hodgins on the waiver wire?

One familiar face who was released ahead of Tuesday’s roster cut deadline could be of interest to the Giants. The San Francisco 49ers released WR Isaiah Hodgins — a once-promising talent who turned into a postseason hero for Big Blue in 2022.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Hodgins is heading to the waiver wire, where the Giants could claim him. They are third in waiver priority and are expected to be proactive in reinforcing the depth across their roster.

The Giants waived Hodgins last season after he appeared in just three games, catching two passes for 12 yards. He signed a reserve/future contract with the 49ers in January, but did not make their 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Hodgins was a Giants hero in 2022

Back in the 2022 season, Hodgins looked to be on his way to playing a crucial role for the G-Men. After being claimed by the Giants on waivers, Hodgins totaled 351 yards and four touchdowns on 33 receptions in eight games that season.

Hodgins closed that season by scoring four touchdowns in the Giants’ final five regular-season games. He then turned in the best performance of his career in the postseason, totaling eight receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown in the Giants’ Wild Card Round win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

However, following the 2022 season, Hodgins saw his role diminish with New York, and, eventually, the fan-favorite playmaker was on the outs in 2024.

But now, entering the 2025 season, Hodgins is available, and the Giants are once again in need of depth at wide receiver. Perhaps a reunion could be sensible.