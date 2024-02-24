Giants could reunite Brian Daboll with one of his top weapons from his Buffalo Bills days in free agency

Bills receiver Gabe Davis keeps is fee in bounds for a touchdown against Miami’s Eric Rowe. This turned out to be the game winning touchdown as the Bills beat Miami 34-31 in the wildcard playoff game. Ag3i6907

The New York Giants will be looking to add playmakers to their offense this offseason. Their passing attack ranked 31st in the NFL this past season, averaging an abysmal 169.8 passing yards per game. Adding talent to the receiving corps will be a priority for general manager Joe Schoen this offseason.

Head coach Brian Daboll has been working with a severe lack of talent in the offensive lineup since taking over in 2022. During his time as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator (2018 to 2021), Daboll led one of the NFL’s most explosive and most productive offenses.

A major component of that productivity was wide receiver Gabe Davis. The Bills’ wideout excelled in Daboll’s offense. This offseason, Davis will be a free agent, and he could be an option for the Giants as they look to improve their receiving corps ahead of the 2024 season.

Could the Giants sign Gabe Davis this offseason?

Throughout his career, Davis has been a home-run hitter for the Bills. He’s totaled at least 500 yards and six touchdowns in each of his four career seasons. In 2023, Davis racked up 746 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 45 receptions.

Davis could be an option for Big Blue in the middle of the market. He wouldn’t be one of the top-billed wide receivers in free agency, but he will likely sit in that second tier as a pricey, yet manageable contract to obtain in free agency.

According to Spotrac, Davis has an estimated market value of $13.6 million in average annual salary. A contract at this price point would immediately make Davis the Giants’ highest-paid skill position player (barring a shocking extension with Saquon Barkley).

Signing Davis would reunite Daboll with one of the top weapons he coached during his time in Buffalo. During the two seasons that Davis played under Daboll’s tutelage (2020 and 2021), he averaged 35.9 yards per game and 610 yards and seven touchdowns per season. Davis was a quintessential home-run hitter for Daboll’s offense.

The Giants need to create more explosive plays in 2024. Davis could be the key to accomplishing this goal, however, he might also be a redundant talent in the receiving corps. WR Darius Slayton posts similar numbers with more consistency and is playing on a cheaper contract than Davis. Due to his presence on the roster, the Giants are more likely to pass on the opportunity to reunite Davis with Daboll and focus on upgrades at other positions in free agency.