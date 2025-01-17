Giants could reunite Brian Daboll with a former Pro Bowl receiver this offseason

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be looking to make upgrades to their offense this offseason after the unit finished near the bottom of the league in nearly every statistical category in 2024. General manager Joe Schoen could aim to add some playmaking talent through free agency this offseason. He and head coach Brian Daboll have an intriguing connection to one of the top veteran receivers who will be on the open market.

Giants could target Stefon Diggs in free agency

Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs is an impending free agent that could make a lot of sense for the Giants. The four-time Pro Bowl talent earned those consecutive accomplishments during his tenure with the Buffalo Bills from 2020 to 2023. Schoen and Daboll were with the organization at the same time, giving them a connection to Diggs that they could leverage into a potential signing this offseason.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans in the 2024 offseason and got his season off to a hot start, totaling 496 yards and three touchdowns on 47 receptions through the first eight weeks of the season.

Unfortunately, Diggs’s 2024 season was cut short due to a torn ACL suffered in Week 8. He is currently on the road to recovery, hoping to be ready to take the field again in time for the start of the 2025 season. However, considering the major injury he suffered, Diggs could be available at a cheaper price in free agency this offseason. This could make him an even more attractive target for the Giants as they seek veteran reinforcements to their passing attack.

Diggs could reunite with Brian Daboll

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the best seasons of Diggs’s career came in Buffalo during his tenure under now-Giants head coach Brian Daboll. From 2018-2021, Daboll was the Bills’ offensive coordinator. Diggs was with the Bills from 2020 to 2023 and was named a first-team All-Pro in his first season under Daboll. Diggs also made the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons with Daboll as his offensive coordinator.

Daboll knew how to get the best out of Diggs, something he could aim to do again if the Giants sign the veteran pass-catcher this offseason. In that All-Pro 2020 season, Diggs led the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 and also put up eight receiving touchdowns.

Nabers is the focal point of the Giants’ offense, however, he could benefit from a quality running mate in the receiving game. Pairing Diggs with Nabers could give Big Blue a tantalizing duo for defenses to get headaches over in the 2025 season.