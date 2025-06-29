Giants could pull a fast one at the quarterback position, NFL insider suggests

The New York Giants didn’t bring in Russell Wilson this offseason because they see him steering their ship for years to come.

They signed the veteran quarterback to stabilize the present, but it’s clear he’s not part of any long-term blueprint.

Wilson is more like a sturdy bridge meant to carry the Giants over rough waters until they can see if Jaxson Dart is truly the future.

It’s a strategy that buys them time while still keeping the team competitive in 2025.

Jaxson Dart is already making a strong impression on New York’s staff

When the Giants spent the 25th pick in this year’s draft on Jaxson Dart, it wasn’t just about his raw stats from Ole Miss.

It was about his smarts, composure, and the way he’s already absorbing complex NFL playbooks like a sponge.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have raved privately about Dart’s ability to retain information and execute it in practice.

But like any rookie, Dart still needs more live reps to quicken his reads and deepen trust with the team’s skill players.

That part of development simply can’t be rushed, no matter how bright a player is in meetings.

Adam Schefter believes patience might quickly vanish

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, speaking this week on Get Up, summed up the balancing act perfectly.

“The Giants would like to be as patient as they can with their rookie first-round draft pick, Jaxson Dart, and go with Russell Wilson,” Schefter explained.

“But let’s keep in mind that once before (Giants head coach) Brian Daboll and the Giants’ general manager, Joe Schoen, were in Buffalo and the plan there was to be very patient with Josh Allen. He was called on to start a lot sooner than anybody expected.”

It’s a fair reminder. Sometimes plans crumble when a talented young quarterback starts pushing the envelope.

If Dart begins lighting it up in training camp, patience might quickly morph into urgency.

Why the Giants could be tempted to accelerate Dart’s timeline

There’s nothing more valuable for a young quarterback than live NFL snaps, even if they come with painful growing pains.

Practices and preseason are one thing, but Sundays are an entirely different beast.

That’s where Dart’s instincts, creativity, and poise will truly be tested.

The Giants saw how quickly Josh Allen’s early exposure to real games paid off in Buffalo under Daboll’s watch.

It’s not hard to imagine them applying that same philosophy if Dart shows he’s ahead of schedule.

The Giants’ long-term hopes hinge on Dart’s success

This franchise is desperately searching for an identity, and it starts with finding the right quarterback to build around.

If Dart seizes the moment, Wilson could become a glorified mentor by midseason.

For now, the Giants will keep preaching patience — but history suggests their plans might change in a hurry.