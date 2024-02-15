Giants could make a surprise move at 6 and select a tight end

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Many would scoff at the New York Giants for drafting a tight end with the 6th overall pick in just a few months. However, if they knew how dominant that tight end was, they may change their opinion.

Many have the Giants taking a premium pass-catcher like Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze at 6th overall but don’t rule out Brock Bowers, who is considered one of the best college TEs in the history of the sport.

A Dynamic Tight End Prospect

Last season, Bowers hauled in 56 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns. However, he’s also rushed for 193 yards in his college career, including five touchdowns.

Bowers is a versatile piece at just 21 years old that stands at 6’4″ and 230 pounds. Many will recall Kyle Pitts being a highly sought-after prospect for his route running and skill set as a receiver, but Bowers is even better, and that is objectively true — just wait until his Combine scores come out.

Last season, Bowers ranked 2nd in tackles forced, collecting 18, and posted 8.7 yards after the catch, tying for 7th place. Bowers posted a 94.1 receiving grade, the highest in PFF history. Obviously, it is fair to take a general grade with a grain of salt, but watching Bowers on films suggests he is a special talent with elite upside.

Bowers’ Potential Impact on the Giants

Of course, tight end doesn’t necessarily have the best positional value, but Bowers is more a premium receiver than he has an in-line blocking tight end. The Giants could release Darren Waller, saving $6.7 million, reallocating the money elsewhere, and draft Bowers to fill an essential need on offense.

If general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are keen on sticking with Daniel Jones, giving him an elite security blanket who can dominate mismatch coverages would be a nice gift.

Jones regularly targets the tight end position, as we’ve seen in the past with players like Evan Engram and Waller when he was healthy. Bowers not only has a positive health history but runs routes like a seasoned receiver and has some of the best hands in the draft class. This is no ordinary player; this is a blue-chip prospect with the potential to lead a passing attack from a receiving standpoint.

Matching Skill Sets for Offensive Success

Of course, the Giants may look for a true and tried receiver, but Jones’ skill set may be better combined with a premium tight end, and Bowers shouldn’t be overlooked as a potential option for the Giants at 6th overall.