Giants could have another record-breaking rookie in 2025

Last season, the New York Giants enjoyed a record-breaking rookie campaign out of first-round pick Malik Nabers. The superstar wideout set a new franchise record for receptions in a single season with his 108 catches and was one half of just the third rookie duo (RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.) with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards each in NFL history.

In 2025, the Giants could have another record-breaking rookie joining their ranks. No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter has aspirations for greatness that could position him to dominate and set new franchise records as a rookie.

Abdul Carter could break a Giants rookie record

The Giants’ franchise record for the most sacks as a rookie is 8.0, totaled by Azeez Ojulari in 2021 — a pretty low bar for Carter to reach, all things considered. Carter had 12.0 sacks as a junior for Penn State in 2024 despite it being his first season playing the edge rusher position.

Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Carter is chasing greatness

If Carter really wants to make a mark on the league in his rookie season, he could chase Lawrence Taylor’s unofficial franchise record for sacks by a rookie of 9.5 in 1981.

Beating LT’s record would require Carter to cross the illustrious double-digit sack threshold. Only 36 players in NFL history have achieved that feat as a rookie.

Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Carter has expressed his desire to walk in Taylor’s footsteps and attempt to replicate greatness in the Big Apple. He may have taken it too far for some fans by requesting to wear Taylor’s retired jersey No. 56, however, fans should still be encouraged by Carter’s Hall-of-Fame aspirations.

Whatever jersey number Carter wears, Giants fans will hope he dominates well enough to get that retired himself. Totaling double-digit sacks as a rookie would put him on an incredible trajectory.