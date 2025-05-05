Could the Giants extend one of their rising talents in the front seven?

The New York Giants’ defense looks to be one of the best in the NFL on paper entering the 2025 season. The Giants made monumental upgrades to the unit, adding a bevvy of pass-rushers, some experienced defensive backs, and crucial depth at all three levels of the defense.

The Giants’ front seven, in particular, is aiming to be the team’s strength this season. Inside their front seven is one rising star who could be playing for an extension this season.

Micah McFadden has gotten better in every season

Micah McFadden is entering the fourth season of his career after being selected by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. McFadden quickly carved out a role for himself in New York’s defense, totaling 59 combined tackles and seven tackles for loss across 17 games and seven starts as a rookie.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McFadden has since improved in each of the subsequent two seasons of his career. He set a new career high with 101 combined tackles in 2023, then set another career high with 107 combined tackles in 2024.

Through the first three seasons of his career, McFadden has slowly developed into one of the Giants’ most crucial defenders. His progression year-to-year has been impressive. If McFadden continues to grow at this rate, he could become one of the team’s most important defensive pieces.

Should the Giants extend McFadden ASAP?

At 25 years old, McFadden should be viewed as one of the Giants’ core foundational pieces. He will be a free agent following the completion of his rookie contract in 2026. Entering a contract year, the Giants need to begin thinking about McFadden’s future with the team.

Linebackers at McFadden’s age can make in excess of $6-8 million per season on their second contracts. Derrick Barnes on the Detroit Lions ($8 million AAV), Kenneth Murray on the Dallas Cowboys ($7.75 million AAV), and Ernest Jones on the Seattle Seahawks ($9.5 million AAV) are similar examples.

The Giants currently have just $1.1 million in cap space, per Over The Cap — the least amount of cap space in the NFL.

Extending McFadden would save the Giants $1.84 million against the 2025 salary cap. Not only would such a deal lock one of the Giants’ core young pieces in the long term, but it would also increase the health of their finances in the short term.