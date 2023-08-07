Giants could form reunion with veteran pass-rusher to bolster depth

Aug 12, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Miami Dolphins defeat the New York Giants 27-10. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a severe lack of depth in the pass-rushing department. Behind the team’s top two edge rushers, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, the Giants experience a steep drop-off in talent, leaving them in need of depth on the edge.

The market for pass-rushers has been heating up with players like Yannick Ngakoue and Justin Houston both signing with new teams this week. Considering their cap space, the Giants will need to shop in the bargain bin if they want to add pass-rushing talent during the preseason. This could lead the team to form a reunion with Jason Pierre-Paul as the veteran pass-rusher could bolster their depth behind Thibodeaux and Ojulari.

Could the Giants form a reunion with Jason Pierre-Paul?

Pierre-Paul was once considered a Giants legend after helping lead the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2012. That season, JPP was a first-team All-Pro as he totaled 16.5 sacks, 86 combined tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 28 quarterback hits for then-defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s unit.

Flashing back to Jason Pierre Paul in his prime…



The third play of this clip was INSANE, Justin Tuck and JPP smash Alex Smith in the 2011 NFC Championship game.



The Giants need to find an elite pass rusher this offseason and pay up. We need SACKS!#giantschat pic.twitter.com/wBOf0v05GX — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) February 3, 2020

Big Blue drafted Pierre-Paul in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play eight seasons with the team before departing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. After four seasons with the Buccaneers, Pierre-Paul spent the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He played in 14 games for the Ravens, making 13 starts and totaling three sacks, 26 combined tackles, and five tackles for loss.

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was the DC for Baltimore from 2018 to 2021. Though Martindale never coached Pierre-Paul, he could certainly reach out to his connections in Baltimore to gauge where the veteran stands at this point in his career.

While Pierre-Paul might not be the same player he once was, a reunion with the 34-year-old pass-rusher could still be beneficial for both parties. Pierre-Paul would be able to secure himself a one-year deal as a rotational pass-rusher, taking pressure off his shoulders as he would not be required to start a full season in New York. Meanwhile, the Giants desperately need a third edge rusher to mix into their group with minimal talent behind Thibodeaux and Ojulari.