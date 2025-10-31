Giants could finally pull the trigger and trade 3rd round bust

The New York Giants are in a familiar place — stuck between trying to stay competitive and facing the reality of another lost season. With the trade deadline approaching on November 4th, the front office is quietly evaluating whether to buy, sell, or simply hold firm.

Early reports suggested the Giants might look to add talent for the future, but the rash of injuries and inconsistency across the roster has shifted that conversation. Instead, they might use this deadline to move a few pieces that no longer fit into their plans — and two names stand out above the rest.

Jalin Hyatt’s time in New York could be nearing its end

Third-round pick Jalin Hyatt was supposed to be a dynamic downfield weapon when the Giants drafted him in 2023. He brought blazing speed, deep-ball potential, and the kind of vertical threat this offense had been missing. Two years later, his career has barely taken flight.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hyatt has just three receptions for 17 yards this season and was a healthy scratch last week against the Philadelphia Eagles — a telling move for a team that’s short on playmakers. For a player who was drafted to stretch the field and add explosiveness, sitting on the sideline while the offense struggles feels like a breaking point.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both Hyatt and offensive tackle Evan Neal “would like a fresh start elsewhere,” which signals that change might be coming sooner rather than later. Hyatt still has one more year left on his rookie deal, which gives him slightly more value, but it’s hard to imagine the Giants getting anything more than a late-round pick swap in return.

Evan Neal’s struggles make him a tougher sell

Neal’s case is more complicated. The former first-round pick has been one of the biggest disappointments of the Joe Schoen era. Drafted to anchor the offensive line alongside Andrew Thomas, Neal’s development has stalled, plagued by poor footwork, missed assignments, and recurring injuries.

At this point, moving Neal would be more about cutting losses than gaining value. His market is slim, and any trade would likely hinge on a team believing it can “fix” him. That’s a tough sell for a front office that’s already dealing with enough criticism for past draft whiffs.

A pivotal few days for the Giants’ direction

For the Giants, this trade deadline isn’t just about Hyatt or Neal — it’s about acknowledging where they stand. The season has spiraled into another uphill climb, and with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart showing promise, the front office needs to start building around him with players who actually fit the long-term plan.

Hyatt might blossom elsewhere, and Neal could eventually figure it out under different coaching, but the Giants can’t afford to cling to underperforming draft picks for sentiment’s sake. Sometimes, the best way to move forward is to let go of what isn’t working.

The question now is whether general manager Joe Schoen has the conviction to pull the trigger. Will the Giants clean house at the deadline — or hold on to false hope that these once-promising players can still turn things around in blue?