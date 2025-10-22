Giants could finally ‘deal’ away 7th overall bust at trade deadline

The New York Giants may not be mathematically positioned to chase a playoff berth this season, but they’re still focused on shaping the roster around rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. After a stunning collapse against the Denver Broncos, the team’s priorities are shifting toward long-term stability — and that could and should mean saying goodbye to a familiar name.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, offensive lineman Evan Neal has surfaced as the Giants’ top trade candidate ahead of the deadline.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The end of the Evan Neal experiment

Neal’s time in New York has been turbulent, to say the least. Once viewed as a cornerstone piece of the offensive line, the 2022 seventh overall pick has struggled to stay healthy and consistent. Over his first few seasons, he’s missed 20 games and has yet to suit up this year — despite being a healthy scratch every week.

The Giants tried to salvage his development by moving him inside from right tackle to guard this past offseason. But the transition hasn’t exactly clicked, and the coaching staff appears ready to move on.

As Fowler put it: “This feels like an ideal time to deal away Neal, the No. 7 pick in 2022 who has been inactive all season. The Giants’ starting offensive line finally feels settled, which would make parting with Neal easier, even if for just a late-round pick swap. Teams are always looking for offensive line help.”

A change of scenery may be best for both sides

Sometimes a fresh start is what a struggling player needs, and Neal fits that description perfectly. He’s still just 25 years old, with the physical tools that made him a first-round selection. But his confidence has taken a hit, and the Giants can’t afford to keep waiting for a turnaround that may never come.

For New York, the decision is about roster efficiency. The offensive line — once a glaring weakness — has finally stabilized, leaving Neal as the odd man out. Trading him, even for minimal return, clears space and sends a message that performance matters more than pedigree.

Giants' top trade candidate is OT Evan Neal, via @JFowlerESPN



Neal hasn't suited up ONCE this season as an active player. Simply just a wasted roster spot.



Trade him for anything you can get. — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 22, 2025

Giants’ focus shifts toward the future

With Jaxson Dart under center and flashes of promise from the young offense, the Giants are trying to build around cohesion and consistency. Bringing in another wide receiver remains a priority, but so does trimming the roster of pieces that no longer fit the vision.

If a late-round pick swap is all it takes to move Neal, the Giants are likely to take it. His time in New York hasn’t gone as planned, and at this point, both sides would benefit from turning the page.

It’s not how anyone envisioned Neal’s Giants career ending, but sometimes potential just never meets reality — and the team can’t afford to wait any longer for what might be.